All you need to know re Peterborough United and the fifth round FA Cup draw on Sunday - time, possible opponents, ball numbers and match date

Joe Ward of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game against Queens Park Rangers in the fourth round FA Cup tie. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The fifth draw is scheduled to take place at approximately 11.40am before the Liverpool v Cardiff City fourth round tie at Anfield which kicks off at noon.

Former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole will be drawing the balls. Posh are ball number four. The rest of the draw numbers are: 1. Crystal Palace, 2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood, 3. Huddersfield Town, 5. Luton Town, 6. Southampton, 7. Chelsea, 8. Everton 9. West Ham United, 10. Middlesbrough, 11. Tottenham Hotspur, 12. Liverpool or Cardiff City, 13. Stoke City, 14. Nottingham Forest or Leicester City, 15. Manchester City, 16. Norwich City.