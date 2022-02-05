All you need to know re Peterborough United and the fifth round FA Cup draw on Sunday - time, possible opponents, ball numbers and match date
Peterborough United will know their fifth round FA Cup opponents before noon today (February 6).
The fifth draw is scheduled to take place at approximately 11.40am before the Liverpool v Cardiff City fourth round tie at Anfield which kicks off at noon.
Former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole will be drawing the balls. Posh are ball number four. The rest of the draw numbers are: 1. Crystal Palace, 2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood, 3. Huddersfield Town, 5. Luton Town, 6. Southampton, 7. Chelsea, 8. Everton 9. West Ham United, 10. Middlesbrough, 11. Tottenham Hotspur, 12. Liverpool or Cardiff City, 13. Stoke City, 14. Nottingham Forest or Leicester City, 15. Manchester City, 16. Norwich City.
The fifth round ties will be played on Wednesday, March 2.