All-ticket for Peterborough United fans at Sheffield United and they are on sale now

Bramall Lane. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

The game is all-ticket for Posh fans with just over 2,000 tickets initially on sale. Tickets are priced at £28.60 for adults, £21 for senior citizens (over 60) and disabled, £18 for students in full-time education with a valid NUS card and young adults aged between 18-21 and £13 for juniors under the age of 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach travel is £24 for foreverposh and Junior Posh members with non-members paying £27. The coach departs at 10.30am.

Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com and in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.