All-ticket for Peterborough United fans at Sheffield United and they are on sale now
Tickets for Peterborough United’s Championship fixture at Sheffield United on Saturday, September 11 are now on sale.
The game is all-ticket for Posh fans with just over 2,000 tickets initially on sale. Tickets are priced at £28.60 for adults, £21 for senior citizens (over 60) and disabled, £18 for students in full-time education with a valid NUS card and young adults aged between 18-21 and £13 for juniors under the age of 18.
Coach travel is £24 for foreverposh and Junior Posh members with non-members paying £27. The coach departs at 10.30am.
Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com and in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Sheffield United have struggled since relegation from the Premier League last season. They have collected just one point from their opening four matches.