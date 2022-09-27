The versatile 27 year-old scored in his milestone match, the final goal in a 3-0 League One win over Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ward now joins these players who have played 200 or more games for Posh, according to club statistician Mick Robinson.

The years relate to their debut and their final match for the club. Only appearances in the club’s Football League era count.

1. TOMMY ROBSON: 559 appearances Winger, most appearances in Posh history, 1968-1981. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. MARK TYLER: 494 appearances Goalkeeper, 1993-2021. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. JACK CARMICHAEL: 420 appearances Centre-back, 1970-1983. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. DAVID FARRELL: 388 appearances Winger, 1997-2006. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales