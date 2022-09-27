News you can trust since 1948
Joe Ward (left) celebrates a goal on his 200th Posh appearance. Photo: David Lowndes.

All the members of Peterborough United's 200 club are unveiled

Joe Ward joined the Peterborough United 200 club on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 7:12 am

The versatile 27 year-old scored in his milestone match, the final goal in a 3-0 League One win over Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ward now joins these players who have played 200 or more games for Posh, according to club statistician Mick Robinson.

The years relate to their debut and their final match for the club. Only appearances in the club’s Football League era count.

1. TOMMY ROBSON: 559 appearances

Winger, most appearances in Posh history, 1968-1981.

2. MARK TYLER: 494 appearances

Goalkeeper, 1993-2021.

3. JACK CARMICHAEL: 420 appearances

Centre-back, 1970-1983.

4. DAVID FARRELL: 388 appearances

Winger, 1997-2006.

