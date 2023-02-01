All Peterborough United's postponed matches have now been rescheduled, plus Forest Green Rovers ticket news
Peterborough United have re-scheduled their recently postponed League One matches.
Posh will now host Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, February 28 and travel to Burton Albion on Tuesday, March 14.
Posh now have six League One fixtures in both February and March.
The Shrewsbury home game that was postponed before Christmas will now be played on Tuesday, March 7.
FOREST GREEN TRIP
All seating tickets for away fans for the Posh game at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday have been sold. Tickets remain available for the open terrace. Over 400 tickets have been sold in total.
Posh are also selling tickets for the League One game at Fleetwood Town on February 14 from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.