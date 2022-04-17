Jack Marriott in action for Posh against Blackburn.

All out attack, a different formation and three team changes in my Peterborough United team to take on Barnsley on Easter Monday

If Peterborough United are relegated back to League One on Easter Monday, here’s hoping they go down in a blaze of glory.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 12:00 pm

I’ve selected a team for the trip to the only team to currently sit below Posh in a 4-3-3 formation which includes the three players most likely to score a goal, plus a more advanced role for a midfielder who should be capable of getting on the scoresheet more regularly.

1. DAI CORNELL

Experience matters tomorrow so I'm sticking with Cornell in goal.

2. JOE WARD

Posh coped without Ward on Good Friday, but his pace and crossing ability are a necessity, from right-back in my team.

3. JOSH KNIGHT

It's Knight or Frankie Kent for the right centre-back role and the former is currently playing his best football of the season.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

There have been signs of improvement in his defending at this level. His calmness on the ball makes him an automatic pick alongside Knight anyway.

BarnsleyLeague One
