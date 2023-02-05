Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates his successful penalty against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

We asked Posh supporters what had impressed them most since the return of Darren Ferguson as manager and the responses were wide-ranging covering tactics, identity, belief style of play and substitutions.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

A simple and sensible approach to playing football – @MichaelRutkows4.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Getting players believing they can win – @blueArmyPosh

Signing Norris. Defensive solidity. 6 points from 3 games, getting results – @poshboy_alan

Identity, much better playing style and unity! – @JessicaaAC

Work rate. The change of pace. Key players like Jack Taylor stepping up their game – @ShaunErrington

The fact a lot of doubters were moaning about him coming back, but 3 straight wins has soon silenced them. Fergie is our king! Up the Posh! – @Markjoyce114

So far the team are only doing the basics. We need to build on the next four games. Win those then we will hail the return of the king – @sja1856

We’ve won 3 games – @AndrewS01534147.

Given us our identity back – @paddyskinhead

We’re looking much more solid at the back and more threatening going forward. Turned it on last week against Pompey and ground it out today. Showing that we’re capable of doing what’s necessary to get 3pts – @derren_cooper

Being able to grind out a win and not mess it up and lose after 3/4 subs in the 60th to 80th minutes! – @KeithHenryPUFC

Pressing and grinding out results to the end – @SidDay1

Work rate seems higher – @tomsan456

Found some balls, no subs ‘just because we can’ and a clear game plan – @SteveDilley1

Points make prizes – @Mattall82111727

The way we dominated Portsmouth start of 2nd half was great, but most crucial to our chances of top 6 are the better away defensive performances. That didn't look like happening first half of season – @CrispLevi