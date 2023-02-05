"All hail 'KIng' Fergie," say Peterborough United fans dreaming of promotion from League One again!
It’s only taken three wins against modest opposition for Peterborough United fans to hail the return of ‘King’ Darren Ferguson!
We asked Posh supporters what had impressed them most since the return of Darren Ferguson as manager and the responses were wide-ranging covering tactics, identity, belief style of play and substitutions.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
A simple and sensible approach to playing football – @MichaelRutkows4.
Organisation – @Jinksy6
Getting players believing they can win – @blueArmyPosh
Signing Norris. Defensive solidity. 6 points from 3 games, getting results – @poshboy_alan
Identity, much better playing style and unity! – @JessicaaAC
Work rate. The change of pace. Key players like Jack Taylor stepping up their game – @ShaunErrington
The fact a lot of doubters were moaning about him coming back, but 3 straight wins has soon silenced them. Fergie is our king! Up the Posh! – @Markjoyce114
So far the team are only doing the basics. We need to build on the next four games. Win those then we will hail the return of the king – @sja1856
We’ve won 3 games – @AndrewS01534147.
Given us our identity back – @paddyskinhead
We’re looking much more solid at the back and more threatening going forward. Turned it on last week against Pompey and ground it out today. Showing that we’re capable of doing what’s necessary to get 3pts – @derren_cooper
Being able to grind out a win and not mess it up and lose after 3/4 subs in the 60th to 80th minutes! – @KeithHenryPUFC
Pressing and grinding out results to the end – @SidDay1
Work rate seems higher – @tomsan456
Found some balls, no subs ‘just because we can’ and a clear game plan – @SteveDilley1
Points make prizes – @Mattall82111727
The way we dominated Portsmouth start of 2nd half was great, but most crucial to our chances of top 6 are the better away defensive performances. That didn't look like happening first half of season – @CrispLevi
We look organised and a proper team. Hopefully the owners persuade him to stay long term – @JG16_