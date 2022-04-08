All-conquering Peterborough Town Cricket Club are back in action
The all-conquering Peterborough Town Cricket Club are back in action at Bretton Gate tomorrow (April 9, 11.30am start).
By Alan Swann
Friday, 8th April 2022, 2:00 pm
Town, the Northants Premier Division and T20 Champions from 2021, host Notts Premier League side Wollaton in a friendly.
Town then entertain Northants Academy at Bretton Gate on Wednesday, April 13 (11am) before taking on Bourne at the Abbey Lawns on Saturday, April 16 (noon).
Town start the defence of their Northants Premier Division title at last season’s runners-up Finedon on Saturday. April 23.