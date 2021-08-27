ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United team to play West Bromwich Albion: A couple of changes required to see off the Baggies

I’m assuming midfielder Jack Taylor remains unfit. Posh skipper Mark Beevers is a definite absentee.
I’m employing a 3-4-2-1 formation.
Remember it’s the team I would pick, not the team I think the real boss, Darren Ferguson, will select.
1. DAI CORNELL
Regular number one Christy Pym played well at Preston last weekend, but only after the home side scored from a free header from inside the six yard line. Posh are set to struggle at set-pieces without Beevers in the side so a goalkeeper who is prepared to leave his line and help against a team who are dangerous from any dead ball situation could come in handy.
2. FRANKIE KENT
The centre-back delivered his best display of the season at Preston. More aerial dominance and well-timed tackles will be required tomorrow. Vital he can pass the ball accurately and quickly as well.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
Another whose defensive skills will be a priority tomorrow, but if Posh are to keep the ball effectively his ability to start attacks from the back will be important.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
If Beevers was about I'd have been tempted to restore Knight to midfield for this fixture. He has looked shaky defensively, but to be fair to him he played the vast majority of last season on the right hand side of Wycombe's defence so no particular surprise he's looked so uncomfortable on the left of a three. He'll play as I wouldn't risk Ronnie Edwards in a game when pace and power could dominate.