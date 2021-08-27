ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United team to play West Bromwich Albion: A couple of changes required to see off the Baggies

4. JOSH KNIGHT

If Beevers was about I'd have been tempted to restore Knight to midfield for this fixture. He has looked shaky defensively, but to be fair to him he played the vast majority of last season on the right hand side of Wycombe's defence so no particular surprise he's looked so uncomfortable on the left of a three. He'll play as I wouldn't risk Ronnie Edwards in a game when pace and power could dominate.