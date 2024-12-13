Peterborough United face a big relegation match at home to Crawley Town this weekend.placeholder image
AI predicts the outcome of this weekend's League One games, including Peterborough United v Crawley Town, Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City and Wrexham v Cambridge United

Published 13th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Struggling Posh face a big home game this weekend against Crawley Town.

Monday night’s 2-1 defeat at Northampton Town leaves Posh just two points above Crawley Town in the last relegation place.

It is shaping up to be a very competitive scrap for survival with just six points splitting 14th down to 22nd place.

It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with leaders Wycombe travelling to struggling Shrewsbury, Bolton hosting Wigan and Reading facing Blackpool just some of the games taking place.

Here AI predicts how it sees the games going.

Let us know your thoughts on the game and get the latest Posh news on our website.

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21%

1. Bolton Wanderers 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21%

Home: 52% Draw: 26% Away: 22%

2. Leyton Orient 2 Burton Albion 1

Home: 52% Draw: 26% Away: 22%

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18%

3. Wrexham 2 Cambridge United 0

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18%

Home: 74% Draw: 15% Away: 11%

4. Birmingham City 2 Bristol Rovers 0

Home: 74% Draw: 15% Away: 11%

