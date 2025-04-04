Posh have won three of their last four and have banged the goals in to all but end any fears of relegation.

They host Northampton tomorrow looking to keep that momentum going to take into next weekend’s trip to Wembley.

Around the league, there’s plenty of games that directly impact both ends of the table with Wrexham hosting Burton Albion in a game with both sides needing three points for very different reasons.

Wycombe travel to Reading looking to keep up the pressure on the Welshmen in the fight for automatic promotion.

Bolton will also be looking to take a step towards the play-offs and damage the survival hopes of Bristol Rovers in the process.

Crawley will fancy their chances of closing the gap should Rovers slip up, with the Reds heading to Stevenage.

Huddersfield will be desperate to get their fading season back on track when Mansfield come for their first visit in 21 years.

Here AI predicts how it sees the games going.

Let us know your thoughts on the games via our social media channels.