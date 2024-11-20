Peterborough United host Reading at the weekend with both sides in need of three points to boost their promotion hopes.Peterborough United host Reading at the weekend with both sides in need of three points to boost their promotion hopes.
AI predicts the outcome of EVERY League One fixture this weekend, featuring Peterborough United, Lincoln City, Wigan Athletic, Bristol Rovers and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:58 GMT
Posh host Reading at the weekend looking for the three points needed to close the gap on the top six.

They go into the game on the back of the thumping win over Cambridge in their last time out.

No doubt Reading will prove to be a tougher nut to crack, with the Royals also looking to keep the pace with the top six.

Around the league, it promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with these results the predicted outcome according to the latest AI predictions.

Let us know your thoughts on the game and get the latest Posh news on our website.

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

1. Bolton Wanderers 2 Blackpool 1

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63%

2. Shrewsbury Town 0 Birmingham City 2

Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63%

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

3. Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 0

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

4. Barnsley 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

