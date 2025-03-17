Peterborough United are six points above the drop zone after victory at Cambridge United.placeholder image
AI predicts League One's final relegation place as battling Burton Albion look to chase down Exeter City, Northampton Town, Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:40 BST
Posh picked up a brilliant win down at Cambridge United.

As well as sealing the bragging rights for the Kings of Cambridgeshire, it also helped Posh move three points nearer safety.

It’s three points that could be very valuable with Burton winning again to keep up the pressure on Posh.

It now looks certain that the bottom three places are wrapped up with Burton the only realistically likely to escape the bottom four.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Posh will finish the season.

105pts (+47)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+47) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+27)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+32)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

81pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

