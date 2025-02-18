Peterbrough United have Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town breathing down their necks.Peterbrough United have Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town breathing down their necks.
Peterbrough United have Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town breathing down their necks.

AI predicts just one point will split Peterborough United, Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town in epic League One relegation battle

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh picked up what coud be a very useful point following a 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the weekend.

It leaves the Posh just three points ahead Crawley Town. But that gap could be narrowed with Crawley playing their game in hand against Wigan tonight.

And the latest supercomputer prediction believes it is going to be a fight which goes right down to the wire.

Here is where Posh are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet– expecting the League One table to look like this.

108pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+37)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+32)

3. Leyton Orient

85pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+25)

4. Stockport County

85pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

