AI predicts final League One table with points tally and positions for Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Blackpool and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:07 BST
Posh continue to find the going tough after another home defeat at the weekend.

Darren Ferguson’s side were beaten 2-1 by Reading – their seventh defeat of the season so far.

It leaves Posh six points off the play-off pace and needing to string a run of results together to get back into contention.

Will they be able to do that? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.

99pts (+45)

1. Wycombe Wanderers

99pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+31)

2. Birmingham City

93pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

90pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+18)

4. Bolton Wanderers

87pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

