Peterborough United travel to Charlton Athletic tonight looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack.

AI predicts final League One table as Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion step up the pressure on Peterborough United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh could only sit it out at the weekend and watch as their relegation rivals stepped up the pressure.

Shrewsbury picked up a win at Rotherham to make it successive wins and pull within four points of Posh, while Northampton also made it six points from six with a win at Mansfield to go above Posh in the table.

Improved Burton also picked up what could be another useful point as the look to climb out of the bottom four.

Posh face a tough away day tonight in South London against Charlton, while Bristol Rovers host Stockport and Shrewsbury travel to Reading.

So can are Posh going to pull away from danger or are they set for relegation failure? Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expecting the League One table to look like this.

105pts (+44)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+38)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

86pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

4. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

