Shrewsbury picked up a win at Rotherham to make it successive wins and pull within four points of Posh, while Northampton also made it six points from six with a win at Mansfield to go above Posh in the table.

Improved Burton also picked up what could be another useful point as the look to climb out of the bottom four.

Posh face a tough away day tonight in South London against Charlton, while Bristol Rovers host Stockport and Shrewsbury travel to Reading.

So can are Posh going to pull away from danger or are they set for relegation failure? Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expecting the League One table to look like this.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.