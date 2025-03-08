After missing three months and 17 League One games it's a big welcome back for Peterborough United star Kwame Poku
Poku made his long-awaited return after hamstring surgery as a substitute 17 minutes from the end of a 1-1 home draw with high-flying Wycombe Wanderers. He was roared on to the pitch by the home fans.
"I wasn’t expecting that reception,” Poku admitted. “It was great from the fans and I guess it showed they were happy with my work in the first part of the season and I hope I can get back to that in the games that are left.
"Cian Hayes has done really well in my absence. We all have areas we can improve, but I see Cian as someone who will score goals and get assists for the team so I will help him in any way I can. He has great energy and we should be able to feed off each other.
"It’s been a long road back to recovery, but it’s great to back at a time when the team are doing well. Hopefully I can add to it and help them. I had a chance to score and maybe on another day it will go in. I made a couple of good runs and the hamstring feels okay now.
"Injuries happen in football and you just have to deal with it. The medical team have done well to get me back at the right time. I’ve pushed myself in rehab and it’s recently just been about getting the last 1% done, like sprinting to make sure you are completely fit.”
There is talk of Poku playing in an under 21 match against Bristol City on Tuesday (March 11) to get him to peak fitness for the derby game at Cambridge United next Saturday (March 15, 12.30pm kick off).
