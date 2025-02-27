Here is our second offering from the great man as Posh booked a return trip to Wembley.
1. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse Ground
Brad Ihionvien equalises for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes
2. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse Ground
Posh celebrate Brad Ihionvien's equaliser. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse Ground
James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou and Brad Ihionvien celebrate the win. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse Ground
Malik Mothersille scores for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes
