Cian Hayes wins the penalty which dragged Posh back into the game.Cian Hayes wins the penalty which dragged Posh back into the game.
Action, celebration and fan pictures from Peterborough United's semi-final success at Wrexham

By Alan Swann
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:52 BST
Peterborough United’s players and fans delivered great photo opportunities for PT cameraman David Lowndes at Wrexham last night.

Here is our second offering from the great man as Posh booked a return trip to Wembley.

Brad Ihionvien equalises for Posh.

Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse Ground

Brad Ihionvien equalises for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes

Posh celebrate Brad Ihionvien's equaliser.

Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse Ground

Posh celebrate Brad Ihionvien's equaliser. Photo: David Lowndes

James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou and Brad Ihionvien celebrate the win.

Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse Ground

James Dornelly, Hector Kyprianou and Brad Ihionvien celebrate the win. Photo: David Lowndes

Malik Mothersille scores for Posh.

Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse Ground

Malik Mothersille scores for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes

