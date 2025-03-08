Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh v Wycombe. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United came within three minutes of claiming a big scalp at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh led through Malik Mothersille’s penalty from the 16th minute to the 93rd minute when visitors Wycombe Wanderers, who rarely looked like a team in an automatic promotion place, made the most of a lucky ricochet from a free kick which top scorer Richard Kone converted.

But Posh still should have won as Abraham Odoh and Tayo Edun teed up substitute Ricky-Jade Jones in the last minute, but he somehow missed a gaping goal from inside the six yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scoreline was harsh on Posh as they created the better chances throughout, even though they were pushed back for long periods of the second-half. Goalkeeper Jed Steer was forced into one meaningful save at the end of the first half, but was otherwise well protected by an outstanding back four.

Tayo Edun in action for Posh v Wycombe Photo Darren Wiles

Posh will also point to strong claims for a second first-half penalty when Cian Hayes appeared to be tripped, but referee Scott Oldham never really convinced with his decision-making all game.

Posh named the side side that drew at Blackpool last time out so star man Kwame Poku, centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez and full-back Carl Johnston were left to sit on the substitutes’ bench on their return to the squad. Ryan De Havilland, Harley Mills and Jadel Katongo dropped out of the matchday 18.

Wycombe, who had not lost to anyone outside the current top six all season, made one change to their team with veteran Garath McCleary replacing Baz Lubala. The Chairboys had former Posh ‘keeper Will Norris in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was cagey start to the game, but Posh were soon finding joy with passes between the visiting centre-backs and full-backs, although their goal on 16 minutes was started by a poor passing error in the Wycombe defence. Abraham Odoh pounced and drove into the penalty area where he fell under the challenge of Josh Scowen.

There was a ridiculous delay before Mothersille was able to take the spot-kick, but he held his nerve to send Norris the wrong way. Brad Ihionvien was the next to threaten after charging down a pass on halfway, but his shot from the edge of the penalty area was deflected wide.

Cian Hayes wanted a second penalty after appearing to be tripped after a mazy dribble. More good play from Hayes led to Mothersille volleying a difficult chance over the crossbar before Norris made a right hash of a routine save from Hector Kyprianou’s volley, but the ball dropped onto a post.

Within 60 seconds Dan Udoh was sent through by Richard Kone, but Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer made a big save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe’s other big chance arrived on 35 minutes when a sloppy Kyprianou header led to Kone charging towards goal. Oscar Wallin did well to hold him up and Posh scrambled the ball away.

Wycombe were far more aggressive after the break. They pressed high and pinned Posh back, but they lacked the flair or quality to complement the power of the impressive Kone. Kone saw two ‘goals’ disallowed in quick succession for a foul and then a handball. Kone them thudded a shot against the post after a rare error from Oscar Wallin with James Dornelly and Tayo Edun delivering terrific blocks to keep out follow-up shots.

Posh carried a threat on the break with Edun finding Ihionvien who couldn’t get his shot past the last defender and when Poku arrived from the bench, the hosts started to play much better.

A passing error from Norris was intercepted by Odoh who fed Mothersille. He really should have taken the shot on with Norris scrambling to get back, but instead he teed up Poku who was under far more defensive pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mothersille was then set free in the penalty area, but Norris saved and Wycombe finally escaped to grab their equaliser. Wallin looked harshly penalised for a foul out wide and the visitors were allowed to take the free kick quickly even though the centre-back was down and in discomfort. Kyprianou then committed a rather more obvious foul on the edge of the area.

The wall did it’s job though, but a weak follow-up from Cameron Humphreys somehow found its way to Kone who finished emphatically.

It shouldn’t have mattered as Posh created one more opportunity. The sight of Jones with his head in his hands at the final whistle spoke volumes.

It was a valiant effort by Posh who nonetheless will be the more disappointed of the two teams, especially as they believe Kone was offside before he scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Jed Steer, Tayo Edun, Sam Hughes, Oscar Wallin, James Dornelly sub Carl Johnston, 82 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins (sub Mo Susoho, 82 mins), Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille, Cian Hayes (sub Kwame Poku, 73 mins), Bradley Ihionvien (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 60 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Chris Conn-Clarke, Emmanuel Fernandez.

Wycombe: Will Norris, Jack Grimmer (sub James Berry, 81 mins), Josh Scowen (sub Tyreeq Bakinson, 81 mins), Joe Low, Caleb Taylor, Luke Leahy, Garath McCleary (sub Fred Onyendinma, 74 mins) , Cameron Humphreys, Adam Reach (sub Baz Lubala, 74 mins), Dan Udoh, Richard Kone.

Unused subs: Fabrizio Ravizzoli, Jasper Pattenden, Sonny Bradley.

Goals: Posh – Mothersille (pen 16 mins).

Wycombe – Kone (90 + 3 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Ihionvien (foul).

Referee: Scott Oldham 5.

Attendance: 8,260 (629 Wycombe).