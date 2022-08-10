Posh are at Home Park for a first round Carabao Cup tie. Last season the Pilgrims dumped out of the competition at the same stage 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium when playing a division below Darren Ferguson’s side.
That result shouldn’t really have come as a great surprise as Posh haven’t won an EFL Cup tie since August, 2016 when they sneaked past AFC Wimbledon 3-2 at London Road.
Tom Nichols scored twice for Posh that night including a 90th-minute winner, while Paul Taylor also netted after former Posh promotion winner Chris Whelpdale had opened the scoring for the Dons.
Since then Posh have lost in the first round to Barnet (1-3), QPR (0-2), Oxford (0-1), Cheltenham (0-1) and then Plymouth so 5 straight defeats and both Barnet and Cheltenham were also playing in the division below Posh when the ties took place.
The Posh team are staying in Devon until after they’ve also tackled Plymouth in a League One tie at Home Park on Saturday.
“It will be a tough game tonight,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “We’ve watched them a few times in close season and in League One and they are well drilled and everyone knows their jobs.
"They recruited well in the summer and I expect them to build on what was an excellent season last season. They will be tough no matter what team they field as we will be.”
Bali Mumba, who spent time on loan at Posh last season, is now on loan at Plymouth from Norwich City.