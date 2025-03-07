A tough 2025 continued for Peterborough United Under 21s
Posh went down to their sixth defeat in eight games this year as the young Owls eased to a 3-0 win. To be fair to Posh they have been fielding teams featuring several under 18 players in recents games and that was the case again today.
Posh did create chances with Andrew Changunda and Ma’Kel Campbell both firing narrowly wide in the opening 20 minutes before George Brown opened the scoring for the hosts with a precise finish on 39 minutes. Posh almost responded immediately, but Patryk Sykut saw a snapshot well saved.
Joe Davies went close to an equaliser at the start of the second-half, but Wednesday wrapped win up with two goals in seven minutes from Brown and Jay Buchan just before the hour mark. Posh ‘keeper Bastien Smith made a cracking save to stop another home effort.
Posh are back in Development League action at home to Bristol City on Tuesday (March 11).
Posh: Smith, Fox, Gbajumo, Sumnall, Mendonca, Young, Campbell, McWilliams-Marcono, Fox (sub Claxton, 68 mins), Davies (sub Holley, 68 mins), Sykut (sub Beech, 60 mins), Changunda (sub Fitzpatrick, 78 mins). Unused sub: Westcott.
