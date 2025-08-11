Does Kyre;; Lisbie get in the PT team to tackle Accrington Stanley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
Does Kyrell Lisbie get in the PT team to tackle Accrington Stanley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

A team to deliver a much-need win in a Carabao Cup tie at Accrington Stanley

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
The need for a morale-boosting win for Peterborough United must be balanced against a desire to get minutes into certain players in the Tuesday night Carabao Cup tie at Accrington Stanley (7.45pm kick off).

The PT has picked a starting XI for the game at the Wham Stadium with the players returning to a 4-2-1-3 formation.

Who would you pick?

If a Norwich City goalkeeper with Championship experience doesn't start this game there is no point in him being here.

1. VICENTE REYES

If a Norwich City goalkeeper with Championship experience doesn't start this game there is no point in him being here.

Carl Johnston was in the wars at the weekend so an ideal opportunity to bring Dornelly in at right-back. He should improve the forward passing from this position.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

Carl Johnston was in the wars at the weekend so an ideal opportunity to bring Dornelly in at right-back. He should improve the forward passing from this position.

Unless Posh go with wingers as wing-backs there is no alternative to Mills as a left-back.

3. HARLEY MILLS

Unless Posh go with wingers as wing-backs there is no alternative to Mills as a left-back.

The right-sided centre-back was rock solid for an hour against Luton. He should be good enough to dominate a League Two side's attack.

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

The right-sided centre-back was rock solid for an hour against Luton. He should be good enough to dominate a League Two side's attack.

