A 'Super Sunday' of FA Cup action for Peterborough United Women and the club's youth team
The Kings Power Solutions Stand will be open for the fixture. If purchased in advance, tickets are priced at £3 for adults with under 16s admitted free of charge.
On the day, the price rises slightly to £5 for adults and £1 for Under 16s. Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com or at the Weston Homes Stadium Ticket Office.
If the tie is level after 90 minutes, there will be extra-time and penalties to determine the winner.
It’s a ‘Super Sunday’ of FA Cup action as there is also a first round Women’s FA Cup tie between Posh and entertain higher-level Real Bedford at PIMS Park (2pm).