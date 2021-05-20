A star of the Posh promotion season extends his stay at the Weston Homes Stadium

Posh centre-back Frankie Kent celebrates promotion and a new contract! Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 25 year-old was one of the star men in a season in which promotion back to the Championship was achieved. He missed just one match in the League One campaign.

Kent has made 84 Posh appearances since joining from Colchester United in the summer of 2019. He was about to enter the last year of his contract so Posh moved to ensure a player they rate highly extended his stay.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Frankie has been a brilliant signing for us. He has been very consistent. He has definitely improved. He comes in, gets on with his work, enjoys it, knows he is at the right club for him, and I believe he can kick on again.

Frankie Kent signs his new Posh contract in the presence of a very happy Barry Fry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It will be a really good test for him in the Championship. We wanted to address the situation with him entering his final year, we wanted to resolve it quickly, because you don’t want to leave yourself vulnerable when a player only has a year to run on their deal.

“It was a quick negotiation with (director of football) Barry Fry, the chairman and Frankie, which isn’t always the case.

“Frankie can go under the radar because he is so consistent. You just expect an 8/10 from him every game. He still has things to learn, but he has done very well in whatever system we have played. I have no worries about Frankie coping in the Championship.”

Kent added: “I am pleased to get it done. It was a very easy decision to make. I have loved every minute of my time at the club. Getting promotion just topped that off and I couldn’t think of anywhere better to be.

“I have still got loads of stuff to learn and get better at, but I feel this is the right club for me to continue my development. I haven’t played in the Championship before, but I am looking forward to testing myself at that level.

“I am sure it will be tough. I speak to (club captain) Mark Beevers all the time as he has played at that level and he says it will be a challenge, but you want to challenge yourself.