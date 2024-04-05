Barry Fry. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

​Fry is 79 on the day of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final between Posh and Wycombe Wanderers.

He has been involved in professional football for 63 years since joining Manchester United as an apprentice in 1961 when he shared digs for a time with one George Best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fry has a history with the EFL Trophy, winning the competition in the 1994-95 season with Birmingham City who saw off Carlisle United in front of 77,000 fans. The Blues also won promotion from League Two that season under Fry.

Barry Fry. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

"The Blues fans were as mad as me,” Fry recalled. “There were 55,000 bluenoses at the game which was incredible, but they really supported me and the team.

"Birmingham’s crowd at the game before I took over was 4,600 so the turnaround was amazing. They just wanted to see a successful side which we were.

“I signed some rubbish players, but I also signed Liam Daish for £50k from Cambridge and we sold him for £1.7 million and I signed Steve Claridge for £200k and sold him for £1.3 million.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fry broke the Birmingham club record transfer fee twice paying £800k for lanky striker Kevin Francis and the same for winger Ricky Otto who went on to join Fry at Posh.

Fry managed Posh between 1996 and 2005 leading them to one promotion and two relegations.