Roddy MCGlinchey in action for Posh Youths,

Posh youth team skipper Roddy McGlinchey, who moved to London Road after leaving Leicester City, is the latest to agree a professional development contract. The midfielder has signed a two-year deal and is expected to feature in the club’s under 23 side next term.

Academy Manager Kieran Scarff said: “Roddy has done very well this year. He had some very good performances in the under 18s and adjusted to the step up to under 23s football with some positive displays.

“He has a good range of passing, is very disciplined, has led the under 18s well this year and as we step into 23s football for him on a more regular basis, I believe his self-belief will grow. We have seen it a little bit already. We believe in his ability, we are wanting him to do that more too.”

McGlinchey added: “I am delighted to sign, I am buzzing and I can’t wait to push on and try and get more experience with the under 23s and see where that takes me. It was disappointing when I left Leicester City but that is football, I was offered the chance to join Peterborough and I have enjoyed every minute. Long may that continue.

“I was really pleased when they asked me to be the under 18s skipper, it showed that they had a lot of belief in me and I have enjoyed that responsibility.”