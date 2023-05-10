Posh Under 18s celebrate their cup final success. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh beat Birmingham City 3-1 with goals from Tyler Winters, James Dornelly and Torin Ntege with the visitors replying four minutes from time.

Posh also won the Northants Under 18 Cup and finished an excellent third in the Professional Development League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamal Campbell-Ryce's side will now enter into the Premier League Cup next season and could face a number of Category One sides, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Tyler Winters celebrates his goal in the cup final. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Winters, who finished the season with seven goals in five outings, had already gone close once when he broke the deadlock on seven minutes after accepting a pass from strike partner Reuben Marshal and firing home off the post.

Posh almost scored again when Marshall curled just wide, but did extend their lead on 49 minutes when the Birmingham defence made a hash of clearing a Harley Mills free kick and Dornelly was on hand to head home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory was sealed on 81 minutes after some brilliant hold-up play from Winters and a fine finish from substitute Ntege.

The Blues pulled a goal back five minutes later as an O’Shea Ellis’ free-kick took a deflection and bounced past goalkeeper Jake West into the back of the net.

Tyler Winters scores for Posh v Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh: West, Dornelly, Arthur, Rose (Toynton, 78mins), Mills, Challinor, Marcon (Unwin, 83min), Titchmarsh, Kelmendi (Bodnar, 62min), Winters (Changunda, 83min), Marshall (Ntege, 62min).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Posh Under 21 team heavy with trialists drew 1-1 in their final Professional Development League game at Colchester United last night.