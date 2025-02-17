Archie Collins. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists a relegation battle won’t delay contract talks with key players.

There have been distractions this season as players like Hector Kyprianou, Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku have allowed their current Posh deals to wind down. All three are out of contract at the end of the season and expected to leave London Road. Kyprianou will be able to depart on a free transfer.

Posh are keen to avoid a repeat next term no matter what division they are in. Posh are currently three points and one place clear of the League One relegation zone with Star midfielder Archie Collins is one player with just one more season left on his current Posh contract so he would be able to leave for nothing at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

"Letting players enter the last year of their contract has been a problem this season,” Ferguson said. “We will be offering contracts to some players. That can’t stop because of the position we are in.

"We have to always think long-term and mid-term. We can’t just think short-term. We will make offers and then there will be negotiations, but they are not within my remit.”