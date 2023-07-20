The club has made the decision to end its contract with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire early and instead move commentary services onto subscription service Posh+.

Individual match passes will be available for £5 but for £6.50 a month all live commentary and the rest of the Posh+ content will be available.

Chris Dowsett and Nilesh Patel will host the service.

Peterborough United's Posh+ subscription service will be the only place to access live commentaries this season. [email protected] Joe Dent.

Fans have, however, reacted strongly to the removal of the free services, that Radio Cambridgeshire has run since 1995.

Among the replies were:

My initial reaction is this is a poor decision @BBCCambs were doing a splendid job and, crucially, listening was free. £5 per match means that listeners will be the already converted. There are plenty of casual listeners/supporters who are now excluded. Financial decision? @TobyWoody

I appreciate the club needs to make money but seriously? This is wrong on so many levels. Local radio has had Posh commentary forever. This is every bit as bad as Sky ring-fencing the cricket. What about older people who don’t have access to internet? @eamonnduff

I have to agree with the majority here. Posh will lose more than they will gain in my opinion. I appreciate the club want to maximise profit, but there are many better ways of doing it. Huge own goal I’m afraid, Posh. @_digsie

Nothing against Nilesh and Chris one bit or the club, money is money but this does seem a really odd decision. Something not needed personally. @danjaydubya

All Posh+ is achieving at the moment is to alienate fans even further. Soon they’ll stop @PTAlanSwann from writing any stories about Posh as well. The disconnect from club to fans is becoming wider and wider. @poshpig3008

I listen as an armchair fan. Suppose its Twitter from now on then. I don't like the BBC but it was an OK commentary and was free. No more commentary for me. @phantomrob

Very poor decision. Alienating potential fan base. Think of the casual fan listening on the radio out and about who may go to the next game. Not anymore. So disappointing. All because the club can't handle any constructive criticism. I hope Chris & Nilesh are allowed an opinion. @almostnorthern

Pleased for Nilesh and Chris, but feel this will alienate a lot of older fans or those who can’t afford to go, who like to listen to commentary on the radio @leccymansteve

What a shame. How are we meant to grow our club if we reduce easy access to all members of our community? Fans like myself will attend so don’t need the commentary. But what about those who are struggling financially, or the generation of radio-fans who don’t know how access Posh+ @aldabl

A shocking decision putting pounds and profit ahead of people. I’m aware of more than a few who only listen to the commentary and attend the odd game. This will alienate them all. @nonecksomesense

My grandparents are 84, and have listened to every Posh game on the radio for as long as I can remember. The fact that they now can't do this is just sad. Not only are they pensioners with not a lot of disposable income, but they don't own smartphones so couldn't listen even if they wanted to. It really is shocking from the club. I hope they enjoy the extra few quid a month this brings in. @theposhfan

