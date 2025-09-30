A rapid hat-trick from classy Kyrell transformed Peterborough United's fortunes in the Vertu Trophy

Kyrell Lisbie (partially hidden) scores his first Posh goal v Aston Villa. Photo David Lowndes

A 22-minute hat-trick from substitute Kyrell Lisbie transformed Peterborough United’s Vertu Trophy tie with Aston Villa Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night.

Posh looked certain to see their bid for a Trophy treble dashed early in October when the visitors took advantage of some calamitous defending to score either side of half-time.

But Lisbie, helped by fellow sub JJ Morgan and young full-back James Dornelly, wreaked havoc from that moment on. Lisbie hadn’t scored for Posh in a stop-start season, but my goodness he was impressive, albeit against weak opponents. He ran hard, with power and at great speed, and showed good instincts, scoring all three of his goals from close range. Dornelly also claimed a hat-trick, of assists.

Morgan also looked a cut above and he and LIsbie displayed terrific attitudes alongside their high tempo skills. Morgan’s first-team place is in no doubt, but Lisbie and Dornelly have given manager Darren Ferguson food for thought, something he would have wanted.

Klaidi Lolos heads the ball at goal for Posh v Aston Villa. Photo David Lowndes

Posh made nine changes to their starting line-up and you could argue dropping so many players following the dismal display against Lincoln City was entirely justifiable.

Central defender George Nevett and midfielder Brandon Khela were the only survivors. Teenage hot shot Bolu Shofowoke was among the substitutes.

You’d expect many of the starters had a point to prove and Posh certainly started at a good pace. Captain Carl Johnston was deployed as a right wing-back in the first-half and was soon bursting into the Villa penalty area only to pass when shooting was probably the better option. Ben Woods bundled his way through tackles and whipped in a wicket set-piece or two in a fast Posh start.

It didn’t last. Very little happened until a flurry of activity in the run-up to the break. Khela made a strong burst forward, but chose to shoot when better options arrived either side of him, and the ball flew straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

But then Posh managed to give away another daft goal in a season full of them. A Woods tackle in central midfield was picked up by Villa and one straight pass freed Mohamed Kone. For some reason Posh ‘keeper Vicente Reyes came charging out of his area in pursuit of a ball he was never getting. Kone skipped by him and finished pretty well with his left foot.

Posh did respond with crosses from the right from Johnston and O’Brien-Brady that Klaidi Lolos threatened to convert. but the half-time whistle stopped that momentum.

Posh made a triple substitution at the break with three attacking players departing and three fresher ones coming on. Replacing defenders might have been the wish three minutes later when Alfie Lynskey was given the freedom of London Road to make it 2-0 after accepting a stray pass from Nevett.

Fortunately the Posh response was quick with Donay O’Brien-Brady’s fine pass finding LIsbie in the area and the summer signing stayed patient before finishing well to claim his first goal for the club. A potential second for him was wiped out for offside a few minutes later.

But Lisbie wasn’t to be denied for long. Morgan showed control and vision to pick out Dornelly whose cross was headed home from close range. Dornelly then played a lovely pass which was converted expertly by Morgan before the full-back, who was now a wing-back, crossed for Lisbie to complete his hat-trick from inside the six-yard box.

Posh dominated tiring opponents for the rest of the game with Johnston, Morgan and Joe Andrews all threatening to add further goals.

It was a welcome result which keeps Posh in the hunt for a Wembley hat-trick, until the middle of November at least.

Posh: Vicente Reyes, Harley Mills, David Okagbue, George Nevett (sub Lucca Mendonca. 75 mins, James Dornelly, Carl Johnston, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Brandon Khela (sub Ben Woods, 46 mins), Ben Woods (sub Joe Andrews, 71 mins), Klaidi Lolos (sub Abraham Odoh, 46 mins), Gustav Lindgren (sub JJ Morgan, 46 mins).

Unused subs: Bastian Smith, Bolu Shofowoke.

Villa: Ronnie Hollingshead, Ashton McWilliams, TJ Carroll, Leon Routh, Rodrigo Fortes (sub Teddie Bloomfield, 90 + 1 mins), Aidan Borland, Mohamed Kone, Trai-Varn Mulley (sub Woody Burgess 78 mins), Cole Brannigan, Alfie Lynskey (sub Max Jenner, 70 mins), Rory Wilson (sub Mason Cotcher, 70 mins).

Unused ubs: Owen Asemota, Fletcher Boyd, Calum Moreland.

GOALS: Posh – LIsbie (52 mins, 67 mins & 75 mins), Morgan (71 mins).

Villa – Kone (41 mins), Lynskey (48 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Mills (foul), Johnston (foul).

Villa – Brannagan (foul).

REFEREE: Alan Young 7

ATTENDANCE: 1,959 (149 Villa).