A progress report on Peterborough United's outstanding class of 2023-24 includes an update on Kwame Poku's situation and some destination speculation!

And midfielder Collins could find himself on the transfer list if he doesn’t sign his new contract offer. He has just one season remaining on his current deal and Posh are to reapply their policy of making players available for transfer if players in Collins’ position don’t re-sign.
It doesn’t always work out well for players who leave Posh for bigger and better things, but the class of 2023-24 are doing okay elsewhere. We chart the progress of the 18-man squad from the Oxford game on May 8, 2024 here and speculate what could happen to Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou and Kwame Poku who are joining the player exodus from London Road this summer.
1. JED STEER
The 32 year-old goalkeeper did well at Posh and won two winners medals at Wembley finals, but he was one of the bigger earners at the club so no surprise he has been allowed to leave. It was a mutual decision to cancel his contract and Steer won't be looking for a club for long. He's already been linked with League One Mansfield Town who have just let former Posh 'keeper Christy Pym go, but he can do better than that. Made 28 appearances for Posh last season and was a key factor in the gradual escape from relegation. Photo: David Lowndes
2. JADEL KATONGO (left)
The defender made 23 appearances on loan for Posh last season, but without making anywhere near the impact of the previous season at London Road. Now back at parent club Manchester City and can expect to be loaned out again in the 2025-26 season, but not to Posh. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The left-back has taken the step up in standard to the Championship in his stride. He's made 47 appearances for Sheffield United in all competitions this season and scored six goals. His stock has soared after an outstanding campaign and he still has a Wembley appearance in the Championship play-off final to come. Just 12 months after leaving his boyhood club Burrows could be a Premier League player. The 23 year-old was named in the EFL Championship team of the year for 2024-25. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The powerful centre-back has enjoyed a satisfactory season at Hannover 96 who are eighth in Bundesliga 2 with one game to play. Knight has made 23 appearances (16 starts) so far and scored three goals. Photo: Richard Pelham