A progress report on Peterborough United's outstanding class of 2023-24 includes an update on Kwame Poku's situation and some destination speculation!

1 . JED STEER

The 32 year-old goalkeeper did well at Posh and won two winners medals at Wembley finals, but he was one of the bigger earners at the club so no surprise he has been allowed to leave. It was a mutual decision to cancel his contract and Steer won't be looking for a club for long. He's already been linked with League One Mansfield Town who have just let former Posh 'keeper Christy Pym go, but he can do better than that. Made 28 appearances for Posh last season and was a key factor in the gradual escape from relegation. Photo: David Lowndes