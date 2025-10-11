A poor day for Peterborough United as the gap to a place of safety increased
Rock-bottom Posh had a free weekend because of international call-ups and with the eight teams directly above them at the start of play all in action they were very likely to lose ground on some.
And so it proved. Next-to-bottom Blackpool were beaten 1-0 at Stockport County, but Rotherham United and Burton Albion, who made up the bottom four before kick-off, both won. Rotherham fought back from a half-time deficit to win 2-1 at a poor Northampton Town side, while Burton, who host Posh next Saturday, were impressive 3-0 winners at home to Bolton Wanderers, a team that cruised to victory over Darren Ferguson’s side last weekend.
Sam Hoskins had scored his 100th Cobblers goal from the penalty spot to give his side the lead.
Rotherham stayed third from bottom, but Burton moved up a spot above Reading who drew 1-1 at Exeter City. The Brewers are five points above Posh after winning two and drawing one of their last three matches.
Wycombe Wanderers also eased their own troubles with a 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic and Port Vale hit back late to force a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon. Leyton Orient shot into the top half of the table with a 4-0 thumping of Doncaster Rovers.
The bottom 10 are now covered by just six points though. Posh have a game in hand on five teams in the bottom 10.
Standings
Bottom 10.
Port Vale P12 13pts
Exeter P12 13pts
Wigan P12 13pts
Plymouth P11 13pts
Wycombe P12 12pts
Burton P11 12pts
Reading P11 11pts
Rotherham P11 11pts
Blackpool P12 8pts
Posh P11 7pts.
Posh appear to have a great chance of picking up points in the run up to the New Year.
Upcoming Posh games (stats correct before Saturday’s games.