A Peterborough United win which provoked more criticism than praise, unwelcome fans' comments, a misfiring formation and Harley's big chance

Pre-match Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson reckoned no-one would care if his side ground out a 1-0 win at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a reasonable point to make, but this win was so ugly even the boss himself (‘appalling performance’) appeared to care greatly. As did the media (‘awful’), the travelling fans (s***), matchwinner Archie Collins (‘rubbish’) and doubtless chairman Darragh MacAnthony (one dreads to think) whose desire for expansive, attractive football to accompany any wins was again dashed.

They will all agree Posh won’t climb the League One table much further, if at all, playing like this. This was a performance which prompted more questions than answers, most of them troubling ones. Is the formation stifling the attacking play? Why do Posh start games so slowly? Can this manager improve this squad? There are many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One future hope is the sheer ordinariness of the entire division, although surviving because of the inadequacies of others rather than on your own merits was not an anyone’s bingo card three months ago.

Harley Mills in action for Posh. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

TALKING POINTS FROM BURTON 0, POSH 1…

1) Collins at least delivered a beautiful moment with his first time rocket shot into the roof of the Burton net to win the game, and thank goodness for that as the atmosphere in the away end at the Pirelli Stadium was rather disturbing at times. I fully understand, and support, criticism of all involved in such a horrible season, but not during a game, especially an important one like yesterday’s. It’s been a painful watch for the vast majority of the 12 League One games and seeing Posh struggle so badly against a Burton side of modest means and talent was tremendously frustrating. But the negativity, the tiresome, boring, repetitive and humour-free chanting aimed at their own players and manager from enough fans to make it audible on the television was so disappointing. Just what are you trying to achieve by acting like this during games? It won’t make anyone play better. It won’t make anyone feel better. Posh support has been pretty decent at games this season given what has been going on, and given the many miles many have travelled, so the toxicity came as an unwelcome surprise. Protests should be saved for other times. The players and the manager are well aware they’ve let supporters down, They don’t need to hear it while they are scrapping away on the pitch. It’s entirely self-defeating. Fans should be a 12th man, not confidence-sapping agents for the opposition.

2) These players know the manager’s job is on the line. He’s backed them publicly in recent weeks and enthused about their attitude and effort in training since the previous game, a 2-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers. And yet their performance in the first 45 minutes was a slap in the face for the boss. It wasn’t just the poor quality in possession, it was the failure to pick up any second balls, to win any tackles or 50-50 challenges. Burton enjoyed almost 60% possession this game and I bet that doesn’t happen very often.

3) There’s a big opportunity for Harley Mills now. Ferguson admitted Jacob Mendy would have started in the left wing-back position at Burton, but for breaking down in training the day before. In came Mills and, although he was far from perfect in his first League One start since August 16, it is a position that should suit a skilled young footballer. The 19 year-old has more attacking dash than Mendy and a higher quality left-foot, as he showed at Wembley last season, and he played a part in the goal at Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Garbett in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

4) This formation involving three centre-backs and two wing-backs is bothering me now. I get the need to find a way of playing without wingers, and all three League One wins so far have arrived using this system, but two of them were down to smart goalkeeping and dogged defence rather than any sustained attacking form. Posh don’t seem to be able to play through the lines despite the presence of gifted midfielders. There has been no sign of a working pattern of play. I can’t see it happening just yet, but I do wonder if the midfield diamond might get a run out in time. Brandon Khela and Ben Woods in front of Collins and behind Matt Garbett could work, although it would put a strain on the full-backs. Posh will struggle to play a flat back four even if they wanted to next week with the suspension of Tom Lees, unless they started David Okagbue. A left-footed pairing of Tom O’Connor and George Nevett would be a risk.

5) It’s also unlikely Ferguson will split up JJ Morgan and Harry Leonard up front even though they barely featured yesterday. Both are mobile enough and gifted enough to make far bigger contributions at this level. There is enough talent behind them to make it work, but so many passes were either overhit through to the Burton goalkeeper or mis-directed completely yesterday. Are we back to a formation problem again? So many other League One teams also play with wing-backs these days and when both teams employ them space can become limited, especially on a small pitch like Burton’s.

6) Burton’s tactical approach is basic and predictable. They play the ball long and they throw the ball into the penalty area from all angles. Credit to the Posh back-line for dealing with the set-piece crosses, helped by a calm and composed goalkeeper in Alex Bass who deserved his clean sheet.