A Peterborough United travel guide for the 2021-22 Championship campaign: Posh have nine away matches within 100 miles of the Weston Homes Stadium next season
Peterborough United’s promotion to the Championship brings with it less travelling.
There are no trips to Plymouth (275 miles) or Fleetwood (210 miles) next season for a start. Posh have just one trip over 200 miles and that’s to Swansea (215 miles).
Posh have lost their short trips to Northampton (40 miles) and MK Dons (50 miles), but they have nine trips of under 100 miles with Nottingham Forest (56 miles) the closest ahead of Luton (60 miles).
According to @EFLstats these are distances each club will travel for Championship fixtures next season (in miles): Middlesbrough 8.460; Swansea 8,456; Bournemouth 7,780; Cardiff 7,498; Hull 6,750; Blackpool 6,632; Barnsley 6,618; Millwall 6,554; Bristol City 6,516; Fulham 6,374; Preston 6,372; Blackburn 6,368; QPR 6,196; Reading 6,074; West Brom 5,790; Huddersfield 5,748; Luton 5,532; POSH 5,416; Sheffield United 5,030; Stoke 4,812; Nottingham Forest 4,630; Birmingham 4,524; Derby 4,510; Coventry 4,436.
The distances Posh fans must travel to each game (one way) are listed here. Distances taken from AA Route Planner from the Weston Homes Stadium which brings the total distance to travel (both ways) slightly higher (5,682) than the EFL total.