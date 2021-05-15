A memorable Peterborough United season and it was all caught on Joe’s camera
Football club photographer Joe Dent has delivered his favourite dozen pictures from one of the great Peterborough United seasons.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 4:00 pm
Dent was the man in the right place at the right time all season to capture goal celebrations, top notch action and poignant scenes.
Joe said: “I feel extremely privileged and lucky to cover this team week in week out for a living, even more so this season when supporters have been sorely missed.
“I’ve tried my best to use my images to tell the story of the matches throughout the season for the supporters who couldn’t be at the game.
“The Lincoln game was an emotional rollercoaster. One I will never forget, but what a fairy tale ending!”
View Joe’s favourite pictures here...
Page 1 of 3