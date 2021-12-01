A lack of quality rather than the playing formation is the big issue for Peterborough United

Nathan Thompson played as a right-back and a wing-back for Posh against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been among those criticising the failure to deploy a flat back four from the start of a game since the excellent performance in defeat at home to Championship leaders Fulham on November 6.

In the three games since then Posh have started with three centre-backs and a pair of wing-backs.

They didn’t score in the games against Stoke, Blackburn and Barnsley, but Ferguson does not believe the formation is the issue even though they improved in the second-half against the Tykes after switching to a flat back four.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The shape of the team hasn’t been the problem,” Ferguson insisted. “We played three at the back at Stoke and managed to have 14 shots on goal.

“Each opponent demands a different approach. When we play three at the back well we get wing-backs in good attacking positions.

“We did dominate the ball more in the second-half against Barnsley after making the change. We had two players pushing on out wide rather than one, but we still didn’t create a lot.

“We need to improve our quality and we need to get our shots away more quickly no matter what system we play.

“A break in front of goal would also help. We will keep going and we will keep working hard. We will earn those breaks.”