Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have now lost all three Premier Development Under 21 League games of 2025.

A strong-looking Posh side went down 1-0 at home to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday afternoon. A goal just past the hour mark from Oliver Armstrong was enough to secure victory for ‘The Railwaymen.’

There was a welcome return to action for experienced Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer. He hadn’t played competitively since the 3-1 League One defeat at Wycombe Wanderers. Posh also fielded regular first-team squad members James Dornelly, Harley Mills and Bradley Ihionvien plus transfer-listed centre-back Romoney Crichlow.

Posh started the game well with Dornelly heading wide from a Mills cross. Ihionvien then forced a save before Crichlow sent a good headed chance over the crossbar from another fine Mills delivery. Crewe also threatened with Calum Agius striking the woodwork and Steer making a good reflex stop to deny Owen Lunt.

Jordan Hodkin came close twice for the visitors in the early stages of the second-half before Ihionvien shot over the bar for Posh. Armstrong then broke the deadlock on 62 minutes before Agius struck the woodwork for a second time.

Crichlow couldn’t quite divert another splendid ball from Mills on target in added time.

Posh are next in Development League action at home to Barnsley on Friday, February 7.

Posh: Steer, Dornelly, Mills, Osagie, Crichlow, McWilliams-Marcano, Fox, Sykut, Ihionvien, Kamara (sub Davies 77 mins). Unused subs: Sumnall, Smith, Young, Campbell.