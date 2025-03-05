Posh Under 18s manager Jimmy Unwin. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Bolu Shofowoke smashed a hat-trick as Peterborough United reached the Professional Development Under 18 League Cup Final in style.

​Posh thrashed Cheltenham Town 6-1 in Tuesday’s semi-final at the idverde Training Ground.

Andre Changunda scored twice, once from the penalty spot, with Noah Freeman completing the scoring. The visitors bagged a consolation goal in the final stages.

Posh are keen to tie Shofowoke down to the club with a professional contract when he turns 17. They are believed to be discussing a pre-professional contract. He still qualifies to play under 16 football, but is the under 18s top scorer.

Posh will play Sheffield United in the final.

Posh were beaten 6-0 at Wigan in a Professional Development Under 18 League game last weekend.

Posh are in Professional Development Under 21 League action at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

WOMEN ​Posh Women are back in National Midlands Division One action at Sutton Coldfield FC on Sunday.

​Posh dropped a place to third last weekend when they were without a game.

Local rivals Northampton Town moved above them with a 2-1 win over Boldmere St Michael.

Leaders and hot title favourites Loughborough Lightning were 3-0 winners over Solihull Moors and are three points clear at the top with two games in hand on both Posh and Cobblers.

Posh are a point behind Cobblers who host Lincoln United this weekend.

Posh beat Sutton Coldfield 5-2 at home in September with goals from Captain Keir Perkins (2), Lauren Wilshaw, Frankie Pim and Megan Lawlor.