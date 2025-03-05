A hat-trick for brilliant Bolu sent Peterborough United into the cup final, women back in action this weekend
Posh thrashed Cheltenham Town 6-1 in Tuesday’s semi-final at the idverde Training Ground.
Andre Changunda scored twice, once from the penalty spot, with Noah Freeman completing the scoring. The visitors bagged a consolation goal in the final stages.
Posh are keen to tie Shofowoke down to the club with a professional contract when he turns 17. They are believed to be discussing a pre-professional contract. He still qualifies to play under 16 football, but is the under 18s top scorer.
Posh will play Sheffield United in the final.
Posh were beaten 6-0 at Wigan in a Professional Development Under 18 League game last weekend.
Posh are in Professional Development Under 21 League action at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.
WOMEN Posh Women are back in National Midlands Division One action at Sutton Coldfield FC on Sunday.
Posh dropped a place to third last weekend when they were without a game.
Local rivals Northampton Town moved above them with a 2-1 win over Boldmere St Michael.
Leaders and hot title favourites Loughborough Lightning were 3-0 winners over Solihull Moors and are three points clear at the top with two games in hand on both Posh and Cobblers.
Posh are a point behind Cobblers who host Lincoln United this weekend.
Posh beat Sutton Coldfield 5-2 at home in September with goals from Captain Keir Perkins (2), Lauren Wilshaw, Frankie Pim and Megan Lawlor.