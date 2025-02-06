Posh boss John Barnwell at London Road in 1978.

​Posh are in serious danger of allowing a nasty repeat performance from almost 50 years ago.

​In 1977-78 one of the best sides in Posh’s Football League era missed out on promotion to the second tier for the first time in the club’s history on goal difference.

Posh needed to win at Division Three champions Wrexham on the final day to go up in third place behind Cambridge United and ahead of Preston North End, but ran into a superlative display from home goalkeeper Dai Davies as the game finished goalless.

Posh promptly sold their star man Chris Turner – the bedrock of a side who had conceded a record club low of 33 goals in 46 games – to Luton Town, but plenty of positive noise came out of London Road that summer about going one step further in the 1978-79 season.

The great Chris Turner (right) in action for Posh.

Instead they were relegated to Division Four for the first time in the club’s history – on the other occasion they dropped down to the basement division it was as a result of a demotion caused by financial irregularities.

Recruitment was poor with Bill Green, signed as Turner’s replacement for a club record £60k from West Ham United, flopping badly and there was a heavy reliance of young players starting out on their careers as Posh were relegated with two games still to go.

Following an outstanding season with the sale of top players who were replaced by poorer ones – who else remembers Harry Holman? –, the loss of form of many who were still at the club, young players struggling at the level and a collapse in confidence after a bright start is eerily familiar to what has gone on this season.

There are some potentially key differences though. Posh had three managers in 1978-79 and two of them quit because they weren’t backed sufficiently in the transfer market. Neither has happened this term.

John Barnwell, who had organised the team so impressively in 1977-78, departed after a League Cup defeat at Brighton telling local media: “I know what needs to be done at this club, but the board are not prepared to help me. It appears I have more desire than they have.”

Barnwell’s assistant Billy Hails took over and he was soon overseeing the bulk of a club record run of 17 games without a win. After a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Walsall, Hails resigned and also cited a lack of boardroom support for his decision.

Rumours circulated about England World Cup hero Geoff Hurst taking over, but instead a young manager called Peter Morris came in.

Morris failed to inspire the necessary improvement, but he did go on to build one of the most attractive Posh sides in club history by raiding non-league for top talent like Robbie Cooke and Billy Kellock and by helping to develop local kids like Gynn and Trevor Quow into excellent players.

It was a policy which the current Posh regime have embraced successfully.

Unfortunately Posh under Morris twice finished fifth in Division Four in the days when four went up and there were no play-offs.

Promotion back to Division Three didn’t happen until the 1990-91 season and then only after the return of Turner, this time as manager.