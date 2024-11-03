Peterborough United winger Abraham Odoh was thrilled to score his first goal for the club in the 4-2 FA Cup first round win at Newport County on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24 year-old summer signing from Harrogate Town also grabbed an assist, but he knows he needs to keep producing to stay in a side with so much attacking strength.

Posh fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to win 4-2. Odoh scored the key first goal to launch the comeback and set up Joel Randall for the equaliser 20 minutes from time before substitute Ricky-Jade Jones won the tie with two very late goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting through to the next round is the most important thing,” Odoh told the Posh Plus service after the game. “But it is always nice to contribute. My goal was a tap-in, but I was still pleased to see it go in. We work as wingers on getting to the back post when the other winger has the ball and it paid off for me.

Abraham Odoh (left) is congratulated after scoring his first Posh goal at Newport. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We never really worry about scoring goals, but we needed that first one before half-time to give us confidence. The manager just told us to go for it in the second-half and we dominated it. I would imagine opponents are scared when they see Ricky coming on! Winning 4-2 was entertaining, but we’d rather we didn’t go 2-0 down first, although doing that made the win even more enjoyable.

"We have a lot of competition for forward players so it’s always likely we will score goals. That competition is healthy and I know I need to keep producing to keep my place.”

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup is scheduled for around 7.45pm on Sunday night during BBC Two’s first round highlights show.