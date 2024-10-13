Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was quite the day for the Dornelly family.

Mother, father, two brothers and a niece watched Peterborough United right-back James Dornelly claim his first senior goal in a 3-3 League One draw against Rotherham United at the Weston Homes Stadium. And earlier in the day one of the brothers informed his parents they were going to be grandparents again.

Dornelly’s tap-in from a Kwame Poku cross gave Posh a first-half lead which became a 3-1 deficit at the break. Two goals from corners early in the second-half delivered a welcome point for a team missing several key players.

“What a feeling to score my first goal,” James Dornelly said. “And it was 10 times better because I’ve been here since I was six and I used to watch the team from the London Road End. My family were all at the game. My mum, dad, my brother, his daughter and my other brother and his pregnant girlfriend. They only told my mum about the pregnancy today as well so it’s been a great day for the family. ”I have no idea how I found myself in front of goal. It was just a case of being in the right place at the right time. I did think if I stayed in the middle of the goal I might get a chance and then Kwame did his thing and my eyes lit up when the ball came across.

James Dornelly opens the scoring for Posh against Rotherham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It was a weird game in the first-half because we dominated the ball and the game, but we gave away sloppy goals, which is something we obviously need to cut out. The lads were not that worried at the start of the second-half. The gaffer just told is keep believing and if we got one goal the second would come and it did.

"We came close to getting a chance for a fourth goal, but then the game swung a bit and we didn’t have so much control. We dug in though and showed the sort of character which will stand us in good stead for the games coming up. Donay O’Brien-Brady making up all that ground to make a big tackle in injury time showed what he and we are all about.”

Posh are next in action in League One at Wycombe Wanderers next Saturday (October 19, 12.30pm kick off). They finish October with games at home to Blackpool on Tuesday, October 22 and at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, October 26.