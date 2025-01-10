Posh players applaud the travelling fans after the FA Cup defeat at Everton. Photo David Lowndes.

The FA Cup is slowly being killed off.

Only 6,000 turned up to see Sheffield United lose at home to Cardiff City on Thursday night. The promotion-chasing Blades fielded a predominantly second string side even though they didn’t have another Championship fixture for 10 days. The fans sensibly adopted a ‘if they don’t care why should we’ attitude.

Everton didn’t have a crowd problem for the visit of Peterborough United last night which is pretty amazing given the rubbish they’re often forced to sit through. There was a close to capacity crowd at Goodison Park, but there was more atmosphere in the hospitality suites I wandered through before and after the game than at pitchside. FA Cup third round day used to be a highlight of the football calendar, but then 32 ties were never spread over five days back then.

Everton supporters gave their new caretaker-bosses a warm welcome, but they then sat on their hands for 100 minutes as a lacklustre games between two out-of-form teams meandered to an inevitable conclusion. The lack of passion on the pitch transferred to the stands. There was no jeopardy, there was very little tackling, just one booking for delaying a re-start and barely a shot on target other than the two goals Everton managed.

Everton score their second goal against Posh from the penalty spot. Photo David Lowndes.

And all played out on a freezing cold Thursday night so some lazy, ill-informed pundits could talk about something that had no right to happen and most certainly shouldn’t have happened. Indeed some seemed disappointed to have to talk about the far more important matter of manager Sean Dyche’s sacking at Everton rather than the prospect of Ashley Young appearing on the same pitch as his son.

In fact given some of the other bonkers decisions the FA made regarding this tie I’m surprised they didn’t introduce a rule just to force Darren Ferguson to play Tyler Young so they could claim the romance of the FA Cup is still alive. It isn’t.

TALKING POINTS FROM EVERTON 2, POSH 0…

1) Ferguson has admitted to mistakes this season, but not sending on Young junior for the final knockings of an FA Cup tie wasn’t one one of them. Quite rightly the manager put his club, and players who have made far bigger contributions this season, ahead of what would have been a hollow gesture in terms of the teenager’s career. Tyler Young’s one senior appearance for Posh as a substitute in an EFL Trophy tie was a good one. He was lively and energetic, but he has been nowhere near an ailing first-team since. He deserves no criticism for how events have now played out. I’m sure he was grateful for the opportunity to experience the facilities at a Premier League club, a situation made possible by the ability to name nine subs, a suspension and a cup-tied new signing. Ashley Young, a late sub himself last night, posted ‘GUTTED,’ in capitals just make sure we all saw it, on Friday morning, but possibly not as ‘gutted’ as the players who would have been overlooked if an 18 year-old rookie had been sent on ahead of them.

Archie Collins of Posh slides in to block an Everton shot. Photo David Lowndes.

2) I doubt Posh fans would have been impressed if their team had been used a prop for headline writers. Selections based on family ties belong in charity matches not third round FA Cup ties. Some Posh supporters – mainly those sadly unaware of unavailable players – expressed reservations about Young's inclusion in a matchday squad before the game. My favourite anti-Darren Ferguson comment after the game came from a non-Posh fan who declared how disgusted the manager’s father would have been with his decision. Really? If any manager has ever been more cut-throat in his decision-making than Sir Alex Ferguson I’d love to meet him.

3) Striker Malik Mothersille had more right to be angry about not leaving the subs bench earlier than he did, but then Posh were disappointingly cautious all evening. I get the need for a team short on confidence to avoid a mauling, but if there was a choice of pass last night the backwards, safe one was usually taken. I’ve left games when Posh have been opened up regularly in FA Cup ties (6-2 at Fulham, 4-2 at Burnley) with more satisfaction that I departed Goodison Park last night. The sooner Posh regain some swagger – even from earlier this season – the sooner fans will stop making comments like ‘last season’s team would have beaten last night’s Everton team’. They might not have done, but they would certainly have taken a chance or two and had a go. Boring football has not been the Posh way for an awfully long time. It’s not been fun for the last couple of months, and not just because of the results.

4) New Posh forward Gustav Lindgren hardly got a kick in his 45-minute debut last night, but it was hardly his fault. He was constantly on the move, but there was a marked reluctance for Posh to play a positive pass all match so it turned into a fitness exercise for him. Better judges than me were impressed with the timing of his runs so, as he looks like becoming the first choice centre-forward once the current transfer window has closed, it’s important he gets in sync with his teammates rather quickly.

5) Ferguson expressed disappointment with a reluctance of his players to cross the ball last night, but why would you when you look up and see giant defenders towering over their opponents? Cian Hayes got into so many good positions on the left it might have been worth sending Manny Fernandez forward for the 10 minutes of added time.