Adler Nascimento in action on his Posh debut aged 16 in 2021. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Peterborough United’s hopes of progress in the EFL Trophy could be under threat from a player given his professional debut by manager Darren Ferguson.

Forward Adler Nascimento came on as substitute for Posh on the final day of the 2020-21 League One season when aged 16. He never played for the club again as he moved to Crystal Palace that summer for a compensation fee believed to be around £500k. Several other Premier League clubs were understood to be chasing Nascimento and reports later emerged claiming the player has received a £250k signing on fee.

Nascimento, who will be 20 later this month, is now a regular for Palace under 21s who tackle Trophy holders Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (7pm kick off). A draw would guarantee Posh qualify from their Trophy group and receive a home tie in the first knockout round. A defeat would give Stevenage a chance of finishing above Posh. Stevenage finish their group matches at home to Gillingham, who have lost their opening two matches, on November 12.

Palace, who beat Gillingham 3-1 last time out, need to beat Posh to virtually ensure their qualification. Nascimento was a substitute against the Gills, but played in a 1-0 defeat at Stevenage.

Adler Nascimento playing for Crystal Palace under 18s in 2022. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

“It seems a long time ago when we gave Adler his debut,” Ferguson said. “Unfortunately if the player, his parents and his agent have their hearts set on a move to a Premier League club there isn’t a lot clubs like ours can do, apart from get as much money out of the deal as possible, and we did very well out of Adler.

"I have contacts at Palace and they are very happy with him. At our club there is a clear pathway to the first team which should encourage young players, but you are always likely to lose one or two.

"Tomorrow is an important game for us. We want to win the group and get a home tie. We have been quite strong at home lately and we want that to continue, but Palace will be a challenge. We’ve had a look at them and they are a bit different to a lot of under 21 teams in that they are physical, especially up top. They are strong and quick and very good on transition, but it’s up to us to impose our game on them.

"The motivation for our players is clear. They only have to look at all the pictures up at the training ground of last year’s final win to see what they can achieve.”

Ferguson gave little away in Monday’s pre-match press call in terms of selection other than to confirm Chris Conn-Clarke would play ‘some part’. The 22 year-old returned from a shoulder injury to sit on the substitutes’ bench in Saturday’s FA Cup win at Newport County. He’s now champing at the bit to be involved against Palace.

“Chris is looking as fit as he has since he’s been here,” Ferguson added. “He’s got through all the contact sessions so he’s raring to go again. The injury was ill-timed as he had started the game when it happened against Bristol Rovers well. He was linking up well with Ricky-Jade Jones and you could see his confidence growing. He’s a talented boy who’s a bit different to our other forwards as he wants to create chances all the time and sometimes that can’t happen.

"We believe we have a very good player on our hands though.”