​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is taking questions from fans in the Alan Boswell Suite at the Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday (from 7pm).

​Ferguson is appearing at the launch of the ‘Posh Lotto’ which will offer cash and experience prizes throughout the year.

All proceeds from the Lotto, which will cost just £2 per week, will be donated to the Posh Foundation.

Visit www.theposh.com for more information.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson will also host a senior squad training session at the Weston Homes Stadium on Monday (January 29, from 11am) which can be viewed by the public.