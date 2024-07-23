A Fergie fans' forum, the launch of the 'Posh lotto' and an open training session at the Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is taking questions from fans in the Alan Boswell Suite at the Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday (from 7pm).
Ferguson is appearing at the launch of the ‘Posh Lotto’ which will offer cash and experience prizes throughout the year.
All proceeds from the Lotto, which will cost just £2 per week, will be donated to the Posh Foundation.
Visit www.theposh.com for more information.
Ferguson will also host a senior squad training session at the Weston Homes Stadium on Monday (January 29, from 11am) which can be viewed by the public.
It is free to attend, but a ticket must be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com