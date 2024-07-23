A Fergie fans' forum, the launch of the 'Posh lotto' and an open training session at the Weston Homes Stadium

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 20:56 BST
​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is taking questions from fans in the Alan Boswell Suite at the Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday (from 7pm).

​Ferguson is appearing at the launch of the ‘Posh Lotto’ which will offer cash and experience prizes throughout the year.

All proceeds from the Lotto, which will cost just £2 per week, will be donated to the Posh Foundation.

Visit www.theposh.com for more information.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson will also host a senior squad training session at the Weston Homes Stadium on Monday (January 29, from 11am) which can be viewed by the public.

It is free to attend, but a ticket must be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com

