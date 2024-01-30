News you can trust since 1948
Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United on his return from injury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United on his return from injury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United on his return from injury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A fast start got Peterborough United's players out of trouble and just a game away from Wembley

Peterborough United’s players did all of the work in the first three minutes to move past Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy and into the semi-finals.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 22:24 GMT

There were still some high marks although the overall performance flattered to deceive for the most parts.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

For all of the possession Wimbledon had in the second half, they struggled to create any chances other than the one goal where he stood no chance because a free header was allowed in the box. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

2. ROMONEY CRICHLOW

Put in a good shift at an unfamiliar left back role. Going forward put in some good forward passes and kept things simple, just feeding Ephron Mason-Clark at every opportunity. 7 Photo: David Lowndes

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Helped keep the backline tight when a number of crosses were being sent into the box. Made some key interceptions to limit Wimbledon's attacking threat. 8. Photo: Joe Dent

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A commanding performance in the air to help relieve pressure. Some key blocks as well from efforts from range. 8. Photo: Joe Dent

