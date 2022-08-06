There wasn’t a weak performance in the team in a 3-0 win which took Posh to the top of the table.
Two full debutants can be particulary pleased with their performances.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
The goalkeeper was far from busy, but he still made two excellent saves with his feet, including a big one at 1-0 from sharpshooter Cole Stockton 7.5.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. JOSH KNIGHT
It's a great sight watching this centre-back charge forward which he did to great effect in this game without ever neglecting his defending 7.5
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Caught napping just once when Stockton burst through with a great chance to score. Otherwise calm and composed, and rarely wasted a pass. The teenager keeps the game simple. 7.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. FRANKIE KENT
Easy enough for the left-sided centre-back who was rarely put under pressure. Used the ball pretty well 7.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com