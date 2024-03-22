Posh clinched a place in League One, after a season to remember was sealed with a win at Hereford on 19 April 2008.
The team that started at Edgar Street featured some fine players, with some going on to bigger and better things and others heading to non-league before dipping out of the game.
But what happened to each player that day and where did their career paths take them? Here we have all the answers.
1. Joe Lewis
During his fifth season at Peterborough, Lewis was replaced as first choice keeper permanently by Paul Jones. He was released by the club at the end of his contract. He went to play 271 games for Aberdeen. Having lost his position as first-choice goalkeeper to Kelle Roos during the 2022/23 season, Lewis left Aberdeen after seven years at the club. Photo: Michael Regan
2. Craig Morgan
During the summer break after the 2008–09 season, Morgan became Peterborough's all-time record international appearance maker by winning his 14th cap for Wales . He eventually left Posh to join Preston North end before spells with Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic followed. Photo: Michael Regan
3. Chris Westwood
Chris Westwood is now retired after last playing for Halesowen in 2017. After leaving Posh he went to enjoy a decent spell at Wycombe. He then wound his career down in the non-league game with Wrexham and Alfreton Town. Photo: Unknown
4. Adam Newton
After dropping down the pecking order following the arrival of Russell Martin at the end of the 2007/08 season, Newton's contract was terminated by mutual agreement. He made 249 appearances for the club. Newton headed to Brenford, before joining then non-league Luton Town. After retiring from football, Newton became a London taxi driver. Photo: Christopher Lee