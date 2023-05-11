A better second half of the season than Derby County was enough to seal the final play-off spot for Posh.

United picked up four more points than the Rams, of course, including three more on the final day of the season.

Posh won 13 of their 23 games in 2023 and drew three, showing they are well worth their play-off place.

They will face a Sheffield Wednesday side on Friday night who are also going into the play-offs in excellent form.

The Owls have won 14 of their 22 games this calendar year, suffering just three defeats.

Here’s how the League One table looks based only on results this year. (*Actual league position in brackets. Info comes via the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

1 . Ipswich Town - 49 points (2) 22 14 7 1 55:11 44 49 Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2 . Plymouth Argyle - 48pts (1) 22 15 3 4 39:22 17 48 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday - 47pts (1) 22 14 5 3 41:19 22 47 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Barnsley - 46pts (4) 24 14 4 6 50:29 21 46 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales