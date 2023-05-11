News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United picked up 42 points in the second half of the season.

A better 2023 for Peterborough United than Derby County made the difference, plus where Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday sit in the 2023 results only League One table - picture gallery

A better second half of the season than Derby County was enough to seal the final play-off spot for Posh.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 07:44 BST

United picked up four more points than the Rams, of course, including three more on the final day of the season.

Posh won 13 of their 23 games in 2023 and drew three, showing they are well worth their play-off place.

They will face a Sheffield Wednesday side on Friday night who are also going into the play-offs in excellent form.

The Owls have won 14 of their 22 games this calendar year, suffering just three defeats.

Here’s how the League One table looks based only on results this year. (*Actual league position in brackets. Info comes via the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

22 14 7 1 55:11 44 49

1. Ipswich Town - 49 points (2)

22 14 7 1 55:11 44 49 Photo: Ryan Pierse

22 15 3 4 39:22 17 48

2. Plymouth Argyle - 48pts (1)

22 15 3 4 39:22 17 48 Photo: Bryn Lennon

22 14 5 3 41:19 22 47

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 47pts (1)

22 14 5 3 41:19 22 47 Photo: Gareth Copley

24 14 4 6 50:29 21 46

4. Barnsley - 46pts (4)

24 14 4 6 50:29 21 46 Photo: Tony Marshall

