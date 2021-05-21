A best XI from Darren Ferguson’s three League One promotion-winning Peterborough United sides

1.

GOALKEEPER: JOE LEWIS: 2008-09: 46 apps. 2010-11: 45 apps. Basically a battle between Lewis and Christy Pym as no other goalkeeper has reached my selection criteria. I like Pym and his contribution to the season just finished should not be dismissed as good as Josef Bursik looked when he stepped in for six matches. Pym was one of the more consistent Posh players in the first half of the season and managed to rack up 15 clean sheets (16 if 82 minutes against Doncaster counts). Pym is better with the ball at his feet than Lewis, but the lanky number one was a key man in two promotions during which he missed just one regular League One season match. His height was handy and he was a good shot stopper albeit one prone to lapses in concentration.