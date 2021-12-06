700 up for Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson with a respectable win percentage

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson completed 700 matches as a Football League manager on Saturday (December 4).

By Alan Swann
Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:21 pm
Posh boss Darren Ferguson watches on at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson reached his latest milestone as Posh were beaten 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in a Championship fixture. He reached 500 games as Posh manager last month.

Ferguson’s 700 games have been with just three clubs. He’s managed Posh 505 times, Doncaster 146 times and Preston North End 49 times.

Ferguson has registered 292 wins, 153 draws and 255 defeats. That’s a win percentage of 41.71.

