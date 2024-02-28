News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town.Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town.
Peterborough United fans take in the win over Shrewsbury Town.

60 stunning pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the highs and lows of the 2023/24 season so far

It’s been an exciting season so far for Posh fans.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

The side have bounced back well after last season’s heartbreak as they look to seal promotion to the Championship during another gripping end to the season.

Thousands of miles have already been clocked up since the season kicked off by Posh fans, with a big derby day win and a Wembley date booked being just two of many high points.

Here we take a look at just some of the fans who have been on that journey so far.

Take a look and see if you or your friends feature.

And remember to get all the latest Posh news, here.

Peterborough United fans enjoy a big win over Cambridge United on 11th Nov 2023.

1. Posh 5 Cambridge United 0

Peterborough United fans enjoy a big win over Cambridge United on 11th Nov 2023. Photo: David Lowndes

